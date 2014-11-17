* PM agrees to scrap controversial corruption bill
* Iohannis victory could trigger political tensions
* IMF deal, fiscal deficit in focus after vote
* Romanian leu flat after result
(Recasts with Ponta statement, adds quotes, details)
By Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Nov 17 Prime Minister Victor Ponta
looked to allay fears of political tensions in Romania after
suffering surprise defeat in presidential elections, saying on
Monday he was committed to dialogue and stability.
Provincial mayor Klaus Iohannis, who was backed by two
centre-right parties, defied expectations to win Sunday's
run-off ballot -- a result that maintains a potentially
destabilising split between the country's executive powers.
At a subdued press conference, Ponta agreed to a demand by
the president-elect to scrap a corruption amnesty bill pending
in parliament, helping his opponent make good on a campaign
promise and allay EU concerns over graft in the country.
"I express our desire for dialogue with the new legitimate
president of Romania," Ponta said. "I am absolutely confident
that he will want to cooperate and do good for the Romanian
people and the country."
"Secondly, Romania more than ever needs stability and
predictability," he said.
Analysts had said a victory for Ponta might have bolstered
Romania, with the main levers of power held by one bloc. By
contrast, although he distances himself from the outgoing
president's combative style, Iohannis's win may trigger renewed
political tensions in one of Europe's poorest states.
"The relationship between Social Democrat PM Ponta and
centre-right president-elect Klaus Iohannis will likely be
strained," said Otilia Dhand at Teneo Intelligence.
However, the leu currency took the surprise result
in its stride, and was flat against the euro at 1410 GMT.
"In the near term, the political situation could be
volatile, but in the longer term, a president from a different
part of the political spectrum than the government ... could
foster the fragile independence of the judicial system," bank
UniCredit said in a note on Monday.
SAFEGUARDING JUSTICE
The election result was part of a pattern emerging in
ex-Communist eastern Europe for voters to use the ballot box to
stop any one group or individual from gaining too much power.
In Slovakia's presidential election in March, Prime Minister
and frontrunner Robert Fico was trounced amid fears Fico and his
centre-left party would amass too much power.
The former Communist state of 20 million is emerging from
painful budget cuts imposed during the global slowdown. Growth
rebounded to more than 3 percent in the third quarter of 2014,
but corruption and tax evasion are rife, and progress to
implement reforms and overhaul a bloated state sector is mixed.
Prime minister since 2012, the 42-year-old Ponta often
feuded with his rival, outgoing President Traian Basescu, which
stymied policymaking and caused a constitutional crisis.
Ponta enjoyed a 10-point lead after the first round ballot,
but widespread anger at voting problems overseas appeared to
galvanize support for the 55-year-old Iohannis, an ethnic German
and former physics teacher.
Iohannis promised during the campaign to safeguard both the
independence of Romania's judicial system and progress made in
tackling corruption.
The European Union has raised concerns about a failure to
tackle rampant high-level graft in both Romania and neighbouring
Bulgaria. Both have been kept outside the passport-free Schengen
Zone since entering the EU in 2007.
Iohannis also pledged economic, health and education
reforms, and to create an attractive business climate for
foreign investors.
But as president he will face a hostile parliamentary
majority that could cause more policy wrangling.
An early flashpoint could be the 2015 budget, in which Ponta
will have to balance spending promises such as pension hikes
made during the election campaign with an EU commitment to
fiscal discipline. His government might also cut loose an
ongoing IMF aid agreement that is due to expire next year.
