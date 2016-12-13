BUCHAREST Dec 13 Romania's leftist Social
Democrat Party (PSD), which won national elections, will not
attend political consultations with the country's president on
Wednesday, its leader said.
"We had a discussion in the party. We cannot honour the
president's invitation for tomorrow ... while the old parliament
is still in place," Liviu Dragnea told reporters on Tuesday.
"We cannot come up with a proposal for prime minister until
the new parliament is validated."
President Klaus Iohannis strongly suggested earlier on
Tuesday he would not accept Dragnea as prime minister due to his
criminal record.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza lie; editing by John
Stonestreet)