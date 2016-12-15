DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
BUCHAREST Dec 15 Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party won the most seats in both houses of parliament after a national election and will have a combined 221 deputies and senators, final results unveiled by the Central Electoral Bureau showed on Thursday.
Together with their long-time ally, the ALDE grouping, the PSD has an outright majority of 250 seats out of parliament's 465-seat assembly, which means they will choose the country's next prime minister to replace outgoing Dacian Ciolos. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
May 17 Puerto Rico on Wednesday will face investors for the first time in a bankruptcy court, as it kicks off the biggest and most divisive debt restructuring in U.S. public finance history.