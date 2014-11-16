BRIEF-Voss Veksel og Landmandsbank Q1 net interest income up at NOK 19.0 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
BUCHAREST Nov 16 Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta conceded defeat in the presidential election on Sunday, although exit polls had shown an unclear result and the first results were not due for release until 0000 GMT.
Ponta had comfortably beaten his opponent, centre-right mayor Klaus Iohannis, in the first round on Nov 2, and led opinion polls ahead of Sunday's vote.
"I called Mr Iohannis and I congratulated him," Ponta told reporters.
(Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas and Radu Sigheti; editing by Matthias Williams)
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Reported on Thursday unconsolidated net profit of 32.2 million lira ($9.03 million) versus loss of 4.4 million lira year ago