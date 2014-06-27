MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate, Saudi could continue rebound
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
BUCHAREST, June 27 Romanian power supplier Electrica raised 1.95 billion lei ($603.96 million) in an initial public offering on Bucharest and London stock exchanges of a 51 percent stake, with final pricing at the low end of a previously indicated range, its listing advisers said on Friday.
The leftist government agreed to the IPO, Romania's first so far this year, under a 4 billion euros aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund.
The final price was set at 11 lei ($3.41) per share and $13.66 per global depository receipt (GDR), which will trade in London. The government had set a price range of between 11 and 13.5 lei per share for the Electrica offering.
Citigroup C.N, Raiffeisen and Societe Generale advised on the listing. ($1 = 3.2287 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Canadian fintech company Goldmoney Inc has certified its gold-based financial products as sharia-compliant, the latest firm to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Islamic investors.