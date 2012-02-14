* Grid operator may halt exports, cut industrial deliveries
* Prime minister says measure is precautionary
BUCHAREST Feb 14 Romania's centrist
coalition government enabled state-owned power grid
Transelectrica on Tuesday to limit or temporarily
halt electricity exports and lower deliveries to some industrial
consumers due to freezing temperatures.
The decision, valid from Feb. 16 to March 15, is meant as a
precaution in case freezing temperatures continue to pressure
energy resources, Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu said.
"First of all, there are currently no problems in providing
electricity to households or industrial consumers, and this
measure was taken as a precaution," Ungureanu told reporters
after a government meeting.
"We will limit exports if there is need and ... in the worst
case industrial consumers would lower their electricity demand."
The decision was justified in case energy resources continue
to fall if weather continues to deteriorate throughout February.
The system is already facing a "substantial" electricity
deficit as a drought late last year halved production in hydro
power plants and freezing temperatures have prompted gas
consumption for household heating to spike and hampered coal
deliveries.
The worst February cold spell Europe has seen in decades may
last until the end of the month, leading meteorologists said,
raising the prospect of further deaths and an extended spike in
European spot gas prices.
The cold and heavy snowfall has killed hundreds of people
across Europe and temperatures in some eastern countries have
plummeted to nearly minus 40 degrees Celsius.
In Romania, heavy snowfall in recent days has blocked dozens
of national and county roads, and 259 villages remained
completely cut off on Tuesday. Roughly 31 villages were without
electricity.
The European Union state, which has a mix of coal, hydro and
nuclear electricity production, exported 2.5 TW in 2011, down 19
percent on the year due to drought.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by James Jukwey)