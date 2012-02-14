* Grid operator may halt exports, cut industrial deliveries

* Prime minister says measure is precautionary

BUCHAREST Feb 14 Romania's centrist coalition government enabled state-owned power grid Transelectrica on Tuesday to limit or temporarily halt electricity exports and lower deliveries to some industrial consumers due to freezing temperatures.

The decision, valid from Feb. 16 to March 15, is meant as a precaution in case freezing temperatures continue to pressure energy resources, Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu said.

"First of all, there are currently no problems in providing electricity to households or industrial consumers, and this measure was taken as a precaution," Ungureanu told reporters after a government meeting.

"We will limit exports if there is need and ... in the worst case industrial consumers would lower their electricity demand."

The decision was justified in case energy resources continue to fall if weather continues to deteriorate throughout February.

The system is already facing a "substantial" electricity deficit as a drought late last year halved production in hydro power plants and freezing temperatures have prompted gas consumption for household heating to spike and hampered coal deliveries.

The worst February cold spell Europe has seen in decades may last until the end of the month, leading meteorologists said, raising the prospect of further deaths and an extended spike in European spot gas prices.

The cold and heavy snowfall has killed hundreds of people across Europe and temperatures in some eastern countries have plummeted to nearly minus 40 degrees Celsius.

In Romania, heavy snowfall in recent days has blocked dozens of national and county roads, and 259 villages remained completely cut off on Tuesday. Roughly 31 villages were without electricity.

The European Union state, which has a mix of coal, hydro and nuclear electricity production, exported 2.5 TW in 2011, down 19 percent on the year due to drought. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by James Jukwey)