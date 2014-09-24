BUCHAREST, Sept 24 The International Court of Arbitration in Paris accepted Romania's case against Italy's Enel over an outstanding stake in a local power supplier, the energy ministry said on Wednesdsay.

Enel bought a controlling stake in Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Muntenia Sud in 2007. It now holds 64 percent of the firm, and had committed to buy part or all of the state's remaining 24 percent holding.

Romania "has asked Enel to pay 521.6 million euros ($668 million), invoking its "put" option," the ministry said.

Enel aims to sell its power distribution assets in Romania this year, under a broader 6 billion euro ($8 billion) programme of asset sales begun in 2013. In addition to Muntenia Sud, it owns controlling stakes in two other local suppliers.

Romanian companies have expressed an interest in some of Enel's assets. ($1 = 0.7808 euro) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)