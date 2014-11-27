BUCHAREST Nov 27 The Italian director of two
Enel-owned Romanian power utilities died on Thursday
after what appeared to be a fall from the roof of his company's
four-storey building in downtown Bucharest, the police said.
"We are investigating this suspect death. There's suspicion
this person could have fallen from the roof. Someone notified us
that a man was lying dead on the pavement next to the Enel
building," a Bucharest police spokesman told Reuters by
telephone.
The company confirmed that Matteo Cassani, 41, director of
Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia, had died but would not
elaborate. "We don't know the circumstances of this accident. An
investigation by authorities is underway," it said in a
statement to Reuters.
Over the past decade, Cassani had held various management
positions in the company's Romanian operations, majority owned
by Enel, Italy's biggest utility.
Enel Energie supplies electricity to western Romania and
southeastern counties near the Black Sea, serving 1.45 million
clients. Energie Muntenia supplies power to the capital and
counties north of the Danube river, with 1.1 million clients.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Jane Baird)