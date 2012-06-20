BUCHAREST, June 20 A Romanian court declared
state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica insolvent on Wednesday
after a drought cut its sales, but its administrator said the
company plans to respect its contracts.
The insolvency will be enforced immediately and the
reorganisation of the company could last for between one and
1-1/2 years, said Remus Borza, the judicial administrator.
"All commercial contracts ... will be kept as long as at the
time they were signed, they were signed in conditions of
legality, efficiency and transparency," Borza said.
Hidroelectrica, with installed capacity of 6,400 megawatts,
is Romania's largest and cheapest power producer, but most of
its output is locked into highly criticised contracts with a
handful of companies at below-market prices.
Under Romania's aid deal led by the International Monetary
Fund, the government was supposed to list a 10 percent stake in
the company this year.
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by David Holmes)