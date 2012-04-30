* Romania sets calendar to deregulate power prices

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, April 30 Saddled with ageing power plants and lacking funds to upgrade a dilapidated energy sector, Romania's new government faces a tough task to convince skeptical investors the country will finally move forward with deregulating energy prices.

The European Union's second poorest state has put off liberalizing gas and power prices for years to protect households where the average individual income is less than 350 euros ($460) a month, scaring away private investors who have the badly-needed cash and expertise to build new projects.

But under a 5 billion euros ($6.54 billion) aid deal from the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, which requires member states to align its prices to EU levels, Romania finally approved a calendar to free up power prices in March.

On Friday, however, the timetable was jolted when the centrist government fell to a no-confidence vote, the latest collapse of an austerity-minded ruling coalition in Europe.

To add to the uncertainty, the left leaning opposition, which will now form the new cabinet, could slow the deregulation process ahead of a parliamentary election later this year.

While the country badly needs the IMF deal, the recent political upheaval only adds to the lack of clarity for investors who have avoided or pulled out of the European Union country partly due to tight tariff caps.

"It is essential for attracting investors that the share of the deregulated competitive and transparent market is significantly increased," said the World Bank, which has previously helped Romania reform its energy sector.

"The recent approvals of the new electricity law and the road map for deregulation will have been noted by investors; however, they will most likely want to see implementation... before any major investment commitments."

More than 8 million Romanians pay energy prices set by state regulator ANRE, which caps tariffs below market levels, helping protect consumers. Industrial clients also get capped prices.

But firms like Germany's E.ON and Italy's Enel , who own local power and gas distributors said investors need transparent prices that reflect real generation and distribution costs.

"Liberalisation will certainly help raise investment," said Silvia Vlasceanu, the head of the Romanian association of energy utilities, including E.ON, Enel and Czech CEZ.

"Deregulation means selling energy at its fair price. Once you do that, you automatically have money for investment."

DEREGULATION

A failed March deadline to secure investors for two nuclear reactors and a February blizzard that pushed the power system to the brink of collapse underscored the crumbling state of a power sector where the government controls most generators and will need to shut down a third of its plants by 2020.

"We had to cover the excess gas consumption with imports, at very high prices," said Tudor Serban, an economy ministry adviser.

"We turned everything on, including a coal fired plant... that hadn't been used in years. Otherwise we would have had to cut off consumers."

"With the exception of some rehabilitation works, there will not be any new power generation created in 2012 and 2013."

Energy regulator ANRE controls prices for just under half Romania's annual electricity production of some 59 TW, with only about a quarter trading on the open market.

The rest is trapped in highly criticised deals between the country's cheapest and largest power producer Hidroelectrica and a handful of companies. The World Bank estimates Hidroelectrica loses about 226-338 million euros each year.

Under the power price deregulation calendar the share of electricity delivered at market prices will rise in six stages for industrial consumers from September 2012 to 2013, and in ten stages for households during July 2013 and end-2017.

Romania can also block price rises for up to 6 months during the process in case of major demand and supply disruptions.

A calendar for deregulating gas prices is next on the IMF's list of energy reforms. Both electricity and gas calendars require parliament approval, a thorny issue for politicians fearing angry voters before elections.

Officials have not estimated how much households' power bills will rise but have said the government will shield the most vulnerable consumers. But distribution fees and generous subsidies for renewable energy will also pile weight on consumers' power bills over the years.

"We pay European Union prices for a lot of things, but we don't have European Union incomes," said Elena Lica, a 65-year-old retired economist from her three-room apartment in a drab building in capital Bucharest. ($1=0.7542 euros) (Editing by Michael Kahn and Mike Nesbit)