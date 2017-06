BUCHAREST Feb 10 Romania's Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu said on Friday his centrist coalition government would make privatisation of the state's minority stakes in the energy sector a priority of its mandate.

"We will pay close attention to the planned privatisation process of energy companies in the (economy ministry's ) portfolio," Ungureanu told reporters.

Under its precautionary aid deal leda by the International Monetary Fund, Bucharest plans to sell state assets in energy firms such as groups Petrom, Transelectrica and Transgaz. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)