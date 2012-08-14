* Govt to liberalise gas and power tariffs in stages
* Tax will subsidise poor households hit by price rises
BUCHAREST Aug 14 Romania's leftist government
plans to impose an additional tax from 2013 on electricity and
gas producers that stand to gain from the approaching
deregulation of energy prices, deputy Finance Minister Liviu
Voinea was quoted as saying.
The tax revenue will be used to subsidise poor households
that will be hurt by expected energy price rises as the country
liberalises gas and power prices.
Earlier this year Romania approved timetables for the
deregulation, after years of delays, as part of a 5 billion
euros ($6.2 billion) aid deal from the International Monetary
Fund and the European Commission, which requires member states
to align prices to EU levels.
But it will also tax energy producers, which are
predominantly state-owned and in bad need of investment.
"The cash will come from those companies that would get
revenue for which they did not make new investments, no
additional efforts and that are simply benefitting from ...
deregulation," Voinea was quoted as saying on Tuesday by state
news agency Agerpres.
Romania put off deregulation for years to protect households
where the average individual income is less than 350 euros a
month.
More than 8 million Romanians and some industrial consumers
pay energy prices set by state regulator ANRE and capped below
market levels. Voinea estimated roughly 30 percent of households
would qualify as vulnerable consumers and receive subsidies.
Capped tariffs have discouraged private investors - who want
transparent, market prices - from entering a sector that badly
needs their input.
The IMF supported the tax, which would apply until the
deregulation is complete. Market liberalisation will happen in
stages until 2017 for the electricity sector and 2018 for gas.
"When these gas and power prices will start rising the
government is preparing to implement a supplemental lever on the
sector and ... form a social safety net," Romania's IMF mission
chief Erik de Vrijer said on Tuesday.($1 = 0.8116 euros)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Anthony Barker)