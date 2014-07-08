BUCHAREST, July 8 Banks in Romania that are now
making large additional provisions are doing so because they did
not follow the rules earlier as they should have, a senior
central bank official was quoted on Tuesday as saying.
Austrian bank Erste, emerging Europe's
third-biggest lender, said on Thursday it could post a record
net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros this year due to higher
provisions for soured loans in Romania and a law cutting bank
charges in Hungary.
Erste said its problems in Romania stemmed from the central
bank clamping down on non-performing loans ahead of a European
Central Bank review of large European banks later this year.
The Romanian central bank initially declined to comment, but
the head of its supervisory department, Nicolae Cinteza, told
daily Ziarul Financiar in comments published on Tuesday that was
not the case.
"We have not forced anyone to make additional provisions,"
Cinteza was quoted as saying.
If banks now needed to make large provisions for
non-performing loans then it meant they had not made them on
time.
"We haven't changed anything about the provisioning
methodology. Additional provisions are necessary only for those
who did not make provisions according to IFRS (international
financial reporting standards) requirements. Those who respected
the standards ... have no reason to make provisions now," he
said.
Cinteza said the central bank did send letters to banks
recommending that they make appropriate provisions.
"We only sent banks recommendations through letters. The
decision to clean up belongs 100 percent to the banks. Whether
it is good or not we will verify at the end, but we haven't
changed any regulations," he said.
"If anything, we may have been too lenient given that we
have been talking about acknowledging non-performance for three
years," he said.
Erste, which owns BCR, Romania's biggest lender, said in
addition to increased provisions, the group would carry out an
impairment test on the entire amount of its Romanian intangibles
of about 800 million euros, which may result in their full
write-off.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Susan Fenton)