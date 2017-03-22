BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
BUCHAREST, March 22 Romania wants the European Union to relocate its pan-European drug regulator EMA to Bucharest from London after Brexit, the government said on Wednesday.
"We are bidding for the agency's move to Romania. It's going to be a tough race but we're prepared for that. The government just approved a memorandum in this sense," EU Affairs Minister Ana Birchall told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) employs 890 staff and acts as a one-stop-shop for drug approvals across the EU, but its future location is unclear after Britain's decision to leave the bloc.
Other countries vying to host the agency include Denmark, Sweden, Spain, France, Ireland and Poland. As well as creating jobs, the EMA also has the potential to act as a hub for pharmaceuticals, one of Europe's most important industries. (Reporting by Radu Marinas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.