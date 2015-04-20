(Adds comments, details, background)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, April 20 Romania's central bank and the European Commission said on Monday the EU state should not put recent economic gains at risk by allowing the fiscal deficit to swell again.

The warnings echo those made by the International Monetary Fund and Romania's fiscal watchdog over a plan for sweeping tax cuts, including a big reduction in value added tax, that Prime Minister Victor Ponta wants to roll out between June and 2019.

Romania's fiscal deficit ballooned to as much as 7.2 percent during the financial crisis. But it fell to just 1.9 percent in cash terms last year under a series of three aid agreements with the Commission and the IMF since 2009.

The latest deal expires in September and has been derailed by disagreements over structural reforms.

Ponta has said the tax cuts would not breach an agreed fiscal deficit target of 1.8 percent for 2015.

"In 25 years I have never seen better macroeconomic indicators," Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu told a conference. "But I also ... see the risk that we would find a good reason for slippages again by ... taking the easy way of higher budget deficits," he said.

He urged Romania to quicken the pace of structural reforms to achieve real convergence with the rest of the EU, and cast doubts over the country's ambition to adopt the euro by a tentative target date of 2019.

Romania has been slow to improve its infrastructure and overhaul ailing state-run companies, although Ponta has announced plans for three minority listings this year.

Istvan Szekely, the Commission's mission chief to Romania, said the aid deal was off track, but that Romania had nevertheless fully corrected the large imbalances that had driven it to seek aid in the first place.

"This is a very comfortable position," he said, adding the government's fiscal changes, which need parliament's approval, should "make sure the fiscal targets are not endangered."

The IMF said last month the planned tax cuts threatened to undermine five years of fiscal consolidation.

The Romanian leu was trading 0.2 percent down against the euro at 1200 GMT.

Isarescu also said there remained uncertainty over the exchange rate in light of the Greek debt crisis and the central bank's plan to lower minimum reserve requirement levels. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Ralph Boulton)