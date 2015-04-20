(Adds comments, details, background)
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, April 20 Romania's central bank and
the European Commission said on Monday the EU state should not
put recent economic gains at risk by allowing the fiscal deficit
to swell again.
The warnings echo those made by the International Monetary
Fund and Romania's fiscal watchdog over a plan for sweeping tax
cuts, including a big reduction in value added tax, that Prime
Minister Victor Ponta wants to roll out between June and 2019.
Romania's fiscal deficit ballooned to as much as 7.2 percent
during the financial crisis. But it fell to just 1.9 percent in
cash terms last year under a series of three aid agreements with
the Commission and the IMF since 2009.
The latest deal expires in September and has been derailed
by disagreements over structural reforms.
Ponta has said the tax cuts would not breach an agreed
fiscal deficit target of 1.8 percent for 2015.
"In 25 years I have never seen better macroeconomic
indicators," Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu told a
conference. "But I also ... see the risk that we would find a
good reason for slippages again by ... taking the easy way of
higher budget deficits," he said.
He urged Romania to quicken the pace of structural reforms
to achieve real convergence with the rest of the EU, and cast
doubts over the country's ambition to adopt the euro by a
tentative target date of 2019.
Romania has been slow to improve its infrastructure and
overhaul ailing state-run companies, although Ponta has
announced plans for three minority listings this year.
Istvan Szekely, the Commission's mission chief to Romania,
said the aid deal was off track, but that Romania had
nevertheless fully corrected the large imbalances that had
driven it to seek aid in the first place.
"This is a very comfortable position," he said, adding the
government's fiscal changes, which need parliament's approval,
should "make sure the fiscal targets are not endangered."
The IMF said last month the planned tax cuts threatened to
undermine five years of fiscal consolidation.
The Romanian leu was trading 0.2 percent down against the
euro at 1200 GMT.
Isarescu also said there remained uncertainty over the
exchange rate in light of the Greek debt crisis and the central
bank's plan to lower minimum reserve requirement levels.
(Editing by Matthias Williams and Ralph Boulton)