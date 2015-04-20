BUCHAREST, April 20 Romanian Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Monday that Romania's macroeconomic indicators were the best he had seen in 25 years, but warned against the risk of fiscal slippages, including higher budget deficits.

He also said Romania had a problem implementing structural reforms and meeting the real convergence criteria for joining the euro zone by the target date of 2019. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy)