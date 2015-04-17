BUCHAREST, April 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 200 million lei ($48.43 million) worth of Feb. 2025 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 3.20 percent, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

The forint led a decline by Central Europe's main currencies on Thursday, after the European Union said it had suspended a payment of 451 million euros in development funds to Hungary.

CAR SALES

Car sales in Romania rose roughly 16 percent on the year in the first quarter, state news agency Agerpres said quoting data from the association of car producers and importers APIA showed.

Car production reached 106,167 units for the quarter, down 1.3 percent on the year, with 89,866 units produced by Dacia and the rest by Ford Romania.

PROTEST

Thousands of employees of carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault rallied in the central Romanian city of Mioveni on Thursday, protesting government delays in building motorways, news agency Mediafax said.

