DEBT PLANS
Romania's finance ministry is expected to unveil its
domestic debt isuance plans for May.
PPI DATA
Romania's National Statistics Board will release March
industrial producer price data.
RENAULT
Renault will increase automation, keep wage
increases moderate and shed jobs gradually at its Romanian Dacia
plant to keep the subsidiary competitive, its country head told
Reuters on Monday.
BOURSE
Municipal bonds issued by the Bucharest city hall are due to
start trading on the Bucharest stock exchange.
FX RESERVES
The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves,
excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 505 million euros to
30.1 billion euros on the month in April.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies mostly firmed on Monday as
traders said the economic outlook remained healthy, shrugging
off purchasing managers' surveys that showed slower growth in
business activity across the region.
