BUCHAREST May 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

DEBT PLANS

Romania's finance ministry is expected to unveil its domestic debt isuance plans for May.

PPI DATA

Romania's National Statistics Board will release March industrial producer price data.

RENAULT

Renault will increase automation, keep wage increases moderate and shed jobs gradually at its Romanian Dacia plant to keep the subsidiary competitive, its country head told Reuters on Monday.

BOURSE

Municipal bonds issued by the Bucharest city hall are due to start trading on the Bucharest stock exchange.

FX RESERVES

The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 505 million euros to 30.1 billion euros on the month in April.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies mostly firmed on Monday as traders said the economic outlook remained healthy, shrugging off purchasing managers' surveys that showed slower growth in business activity across the region.

For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, and a calendar of east European economic indicators.

