BUCHAREST, July 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
DEBT ISSUANCE
Romanian debt managers aim to sell 2.3 billion lei ($572.45
million) worth of leu currency bills and bonds in August, and
another 255 million lei in non-competitive offers, higher than
July's issuance, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
MACROINDICATOR FORECASTS
Consumer prices are expected to fall 1.3 percent at the end
of July, compared with a -1.6 percent figure in June, the median
forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
All nine analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank
to keep interest rates on hold at a record low 1.75 percent at
its next meeting on August 4. They expect the economy to grow
4.1 percent on the year in the second quarter and 3.7 percent
for the full year.
CEE MARKETS
Hungary's Richter jumped 3.5 percent on Thursday after
reporting strong earnings, while central European currencies
were stuck in tight ranges after the Federal Reserve offered no
signals about the timing of an expected rate hike.
MOLDOVAN GOVERNMENT
Moldova's parliament confirmed Valeriu Strelet, a legislator
and businessman, as prime minister on Thursday and approved his
pro-Europe government team.
PHARMA
Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors have conducted a series
of searches at drug companies, hospitals and clinics this week
to investigate suspected bribes paid to doctors for prescribing
cancer drugs.
VAT COLLECTION
Value added tax collection in Romania has risen by 60
million lei to 5.07 billion lei in June, despite a cut in VAT
for food to 9 from 24 percent, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said
on his Facebook account on Thursday.
