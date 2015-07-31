BUCHAREST, July 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT ISSUANCE

Romanian debt managers aim to sell 2.3 billion lei ($572.45 million) worth of leu currency bills and bonds in August, and another 255 million lei in non-competitive offers, higher than July's issuance, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

MACROINDICATOR FORECASTS

Consumer prices are expected to fall 1.3 percent at the end of July, compared with a -1.6 percent figure in June, the median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

All nine analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a record low 1.75 percent at its next meeting on August 4. They expect the economy to grow 4.1 percent on the year in the second quarter and 3.7 percent for the full year.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary's Richter jumped 3.5 percent on Thursday after reporting strong earnings, while central European currencies were stuck in tight ranges after the Federal Reserve offered no signals about the timing of an expected rate hike.

MOLDOVAN GOVERNMENT

Moldova's parliament confirmed Valeriu Strelet, a legislator and businessman, as prime minister on Thursday and approved his pro-Europe government team.

PHARMA

Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors have conducted a series of searches at drug companies, hospitals and clinics this week to investigate suspected bribes paid to doctors for prescribing cancer drugs.

VAT COLLECTION

Value added tax collection in Romania has risen by 60 million lei to 5.07 billion lei in June, despite a cut in VAT for food to 9 from 24 percent, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on his Facebook account on Thursday.

