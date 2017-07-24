Romania - Factors to watch on July 24

BUCHAREST, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

Debt Tenders

Romanian debt managers tender 700 million lei ($178.73 million) worth of April 2023 treasury bonds and 1 billion lei ($255.32 million) worth of one-year bills.

Otp/Banca Romaneasca

Hungary's OTP Bank has agreed to buy Romania's Banca Romaneasca from the National Bank of Greece (NBG), two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday, continuing OTP's acquisition drive in central and eastern Europe.

Nuclearelectrica

Romania's second nuclear reactor at the Cernavoda power plant on the river Danube was reconnected to the national power grid on Sunday after being offline since Saturday, its owner Nuclearelectrica said.

Neighbours

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that Budapest would defend Poland as the European Union threatens Warsaw with sanctions over its plans to extend government control over its courts.

Digi

Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V. said on Friday that its Hungarian subsidiary has signed an agreement to buy Hungarian telecommunications operator Invitel Távközlési Zrt.

The company will pay 140 million euros, subject to further price adjustments, and the deal could be completed by March 14, 2018.

Cee Markets

The zloty fell half a percent on Friday, underperforming the region's other currencies as Poland's standoff with the European Union over a judicial reform bill and anti-government protests at home weighed on local markets.

Healthcare Shortages

The Romanian Arges County Hospital has suspended oncology hospitalizations for three months because of a shortages of doctors. Ziarul Financiar

