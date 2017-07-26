Romania - Factors to watch on July 26

BUCHAREST, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

Tax Plan

Romania's Social Democrat-led government scrapped a plan to introduce a so-called solidarity tax for top earners, after an assessment had shown it would not bring in much money, Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said on Tuesday.

It was the second tax plan to be scrapped in a matter of days.

Philip Morris

Philip Morris International Inc plans to invest 490 million euros ($571.19 million) to convert its cigarette factory near capital Bucharest into a smoke-free facility that produces HEETS, tobacco units used with electronic cigarettes.

Cee Markets

The zloty steadied on Tuesday following recent jitters prompted by political wrangling over reforms which increase Poland's right-wing government's influence over the judiciary.

m3

Romanian M3 money supply grew 9.0 percent on the year to 321.8 billion lei ($82.23 billion) at the end of June and was 0.1 percent up on the month.

For the long-term Romanian diary, click on

For emerging markets economic events, click on

For an index of all diaries, click on

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.9166 lei)