BUCHAREST, March 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 1 billion lei ($248.97 million) worth
of one-year treasury bills on Thursday, with the average
accepted yield at 1.62 percent, central bank data showed.
BUDGET DEFICIT
Romania's budget surplus as a percentage of economic output
narrowed in January-February compared to January, the finance
ministry said on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
The crown EURCZK= led losses in Central European markets on
Thursday after the Czech central bank said the likelihood had
grown that it will have to weaken the crown further to revive
inflation. Regional assets mostly eased as military strikes on
Yemen by Gulf states sent tremors through global markets.
STERLING RESOURCES
Sterling Resources said on Thursday it has sold its
Romanian business to Carlyle International energy partners, an
affiliate of the Carlyle Group for $42.5 million before
tax.
NUCLEAR REACTOR
Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica
said it will shut down its first nuclear reactor on Friday for
maintenance works.
