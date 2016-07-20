Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
The top court is expected to rule on a Romanian-American gay
couple's request to have their Brussels marriage legally
recognised in Romania, the first such request to make it to the
Constitutional Court. Same sex marriage is not legal in Romania
and marriages abroad are not recognised.
The Court is also expected to rule on a petition signed by 3
million Romanians to change the Constitution so as to
specifically say that marriage is between men and women.
CEE MARKETS
Strong retail sales data helped the Polish zloty recover
from early weakness on Tuesday, supporting economic growth
expectations and lessening the chances the central bank will
restart interest rates cuts.
CYBER SECURITY
Romania is ideally placed to be used in cyber attacks in the
current European environment due to its high internet speed and
weak protection of computers and networks, a report from think
tank Strategikon said. Agerpres
BOURSE
The Bucharest and Sibiu stock exchanges have picked Deloitte
to assess their assets in the case of a potential merger, the
Bucharest bourse said on Tuesday.
BITTNET SYSTEMS
IT firm Bittnet Systems sold 4.19 million lei worth of
three-year bonds at an annual interest rate of 9 percent and
will use the funds to expand its activities. Ziarul Financiar
