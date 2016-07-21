Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Romanian debt managers tender 300 million lei ($73.98 million) worth of March 2021 treasury bonds.

PETROM

Romania's largest listed company, oil and gas group OMV Petrom does not rule out a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange taking place this year, before a 2017 deadline, its CEO said on Wednesday.

ROMGAZ

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz SA said on Wednesday it has investment worth 238 million lei ($58.62 million) in new gas compression and dehydration installation for its Srmel (Mure) underground storage.

CEE MARKETS

Central European stock indices mostly retreated after setting multi-week highs on Wednesday as a rally in other emerging markets also lost steam and investors grew more cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Romania moved a step closer to ruling out the possibility of legalising same-sex marriage on Wednesday when its top court paved the way for a referendum on defining marriage in the constitution as a union strictly between a man and a woman.

INSURANCE

Romania's insurance sector reported a loss of 267 million lei last year, 7.5 times deeper on the year, data from the country's financial watchdog ASF showed. Ziarul Financiar

($1 = 4.0549 lei)