BUCHAREST, April 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Debt managers plan to sell 600 million lei ($142.05 million) worth of February 2020 treasury bonds series RO1620DBN017.

CEE MARKETS

The forint rebounded from a one-year low against the zloty on Wednesday due to technical factors but could slump again given Hungary's loose monetary policy and fresh political uncertainty, dealers said.

($1 = 4.2240 lei)