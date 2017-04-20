BUCHAREST, April 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
DEBT TENDER
Debt managers plan to sell 600 million lei ($142.05
million) worth of February 2020 treasury bonds series
RO1620DBN017.
CEE MARKETS
The forint rebounded from a one-year low against the zloty
on Wednesday due to technical factors but could slump again
given Hungary's loose monetary policy and fresh political
uncertainty, dealers said.
For the long-term Romanian diary, click on
For emerging markets economic events, click on
For an index of all diaries, click on
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE
Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D
Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG
Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX
Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX
Prague PX
----------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 4.2240 lei)