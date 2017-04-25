BUCHAREST, April 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 800 million lei ($191.92 million)
worth of Feb. 2019 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average
accepted yield at 1.48 percent, central bank data showed.
COURT
A Bucharest court upheld on Monday a two-year suspended jail
sentence of Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Romania's ruling Social
Democrats, rejecting his challenge.
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets, mainly stocks and currencies rose
on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of
France's elections, taking a big step towards becoming
president.
TAXATION
The Coalition for Romanian Development, a large group of
foreign and domestic employers, said they opposed the
replacement of the flat tax on income with a global income tax,
arguing the flat tax has boosted budget revenue, reduced the
black economy and eased tax collection. Ziarul Financiar
