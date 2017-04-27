BUCHAREST, April 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT ISSUANCE

Romanian debt managers may release May debt issuance data. In April, they sold 4.39 billion lei worth of leu currency bills and bonds.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania recorded a net profit of 246.17 million lei ($59.56 million) in the first quarter, up 7.7 percent on the year.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romanian M3 money supply rose 12.2 percent on the year to 315.14 billion lei ($75.93 billion) at the end of March and was up 0.9 percent on the month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

PETROM

Romania's top oil and gas firm OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria's OMV said on Wednesday shareholders had agreed to distribute dividends of 0.015 lei per share share for 2016. The total gross value of the dividends totalled roughly 850 million lei ($204.49 million).

DIGI

Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V. said it expected the share price for its initial public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to range between 38 and 56 lei per share. At top price, the IPO could be worth 1.22 billion lei ($293.62 million).

CEZ BULGARIA

CEZ has received several offers for its Bulgarian assets, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, the next step in the Czech utility's push to offload its Balkan assets.

Four Bulgarian, one Czech and one Romanian company made bids to acquire the Bulgarian assets in a deal estimated at up to 400 million euros ($435 million), the source said.

CEE MARKETS

Polish equities climbed to their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as attention turned to local news in Central European markets and away from the risks related to France's elections.

