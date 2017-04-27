BUCHAREST, April 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
DEBT ISSUANCE
Romanian debt managers may release May debt issuance data.
In April, they sold 4.39 billion lei worth of leu currency bills
and bonds.
BANCA TRANSILVANIA
Romanian lender Banca Transilvania recorded a net
profit of 246.17 million lei ($59.56 million) in the first
quarter, up 7.7 percent on the year.
MONEY SUPPLY
Romanian M3 money supply rose 12.2 percent on the year to
315.14 billion lei ($75.93 billion) at the end of March and was
up 0.9 percent on the month, central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
PETROM
Romania's top oil and gas firm OMV Petrom,
controlled by Austria's OMV said on Wednesday
shareholders had agreed to distribute dividends of 0.015 lei per
share share for 2016. The total gross value of the dividends
totalled roughly 850 million lei ($204.49 million).
DIGI
Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V. said it
expected the share price for its initial public offering on the
Bucharest Stock Exchange to range between 38 and 56 lei per
share. At top price, the IPO could be worth 1.22 billion lei
($293.62 million).
CEZ BULGARIA
CEZ has received several offers for its Bulgarian
assets, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, the next step in
the Czech utility's push to offload its Balkan assets.
Four Bulgarian, one Czech and one Romanian company made bids
to acquire the Bulgarian assets in a deal estimated at up to 400
million euros ($435 million), the source said.
CEE MARKETS
Polish equities climbed to their highest since mid-2015 on
Wednesday as attention turned to local news in Central European
markets and away from the risks related to France's elections.
