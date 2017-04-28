BUCHAREST, April 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT ISSUANCE

Romania aims to sell 3.7 billion lei ($888.04 million) worth of leu currency bills and bonds in May and an additional 405 million lei at non-competitive rounds of auctions, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

NUCLEARELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica said on Thursday it planned to shut its U1 nuclear reactor on the river Danube on May 2 until May 5 and stop its U2 reactor from May 6 for about one-month for maintenance.

OLTCHIM

PCC Rokita SA said its units Fate Sp. z o.o. and Hebe Sp. z o.o. have registered a new Romania-based unit Valcea Chemicals S.R.L. (Valcea Chemicals) in connection with the company's initial interest related to possible purchase of assets of Romania-based Oltchim SA.

CEE MARKETS

Hungarian government bond prices jumped at an auction on Thursday, with demand driven by a combination of loose monetary policy and expectations euro zone debt prices will fall.

BANKS

European Union banks are upset by proposals from 13 smaller EU states to boost the power of national supervisors in setting lenders' capital buffers against the risk of failure, a move that could increase banks costs.

The proposal comes from nearly half of the 28 EU states. They are Belgium, Luxembourg, Hungary, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania.

