BUCHAREST May 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
DATA
Romania's national statistics board to release March
producer prices and unemployment data at 0600 GMT.
The central bank will release FX reserves data for April.
CEE MARKETS
Croatia's kuna pulled back from three-month lows on Friday,
as a seasonal lift in tourism revenues and a rise in risk
appetite outweighed fears over the future of the coalition
government.
RUSSIA
A U.S. deployment of ballistic missile defence systems in
Romania and plans to place more defence systems in Poland
violate an existing arms treaty, Russia's foreign ministry said
in a statement on Saturday.
