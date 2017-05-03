BUCHAREST May 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

PPI

Romanian industrial producer prices ROPPIY=ECI rose 3.9 percent on the year and 0.3 percent on the month in March, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

FX RESERVES

The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 1.27 billion euros ($1.39 billion) on the month to 35.96 billion euros at the end of April, it said on Tuesday.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged down to 5.3 percent in March from 5.4 percent in the previous month, the National Statistics Board said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

Strong manufacturing surveys failed to lift most Central European currencies on Tuesday, with the crown easing after Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would resign along with the entire cabinet.

WEALTH FUND

Romania's pending sovereign wealth fund will have an initial capitalisation of around 1.8-1.9 billion lei and its portfolio will include up to 30 state energy, transport and health firms that are running a profit, Economy Minister Mihai Tudose told news agency news.ro on Tuesday.

The draft bill setting up the fund will be released for public debate on May 15.

