BUCHAREST May 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
PPI
Romanian industrial producer prices ROPPIY=ECI rose 3.9
percent on the year and 0.3 percent on the month in March, data
from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
FX RESERVES
The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves,
excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 1.27 billion euros
($1.39 billion) on the month to 35.96 billion euros at the end
of April, it said on Tuesday.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged down
to 5.3 percent in March from 5.4 percent in the previous month,
the National Statistics Board said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
Strong manufacturing surveys failed to lift most Central
European currencies on Tuesday, with the crown easing after
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would resign along
with the entire cabinet.
WEALTH FUND
Romania's pending sovereign wealth fund will have an initial
capitalisation of around 1.8-1.9 billion lei and its portfolio
will include up to 30 state energy, transport and health firms
that are running a profit, Economy Minister Mihai Tudose told
news agency news.ro on Tuesday.
The draft bill setting up the fund will be released for
public debate on May 15.
