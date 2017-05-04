BUCHAREST May 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
DEBT TENDER
Romanian debt managers tender 400 million lei ($95.86
million) worth of April 2024 treasury bonds.
BRD
Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale to
release first-quarter earnings.
CEE CURRENCIES
The Czech crown is seen gaining more than 4 percent against
the euro in the coming year, lifted by economic growth and
likely monetary tightening and shrugging off political
uncertainty, a Reuters poll found.
Elsewhere in central Europe, where economies are expected to
grow 3-4 percent this year and next, the Romanian leu
is expected to gain 1.6 percent and the Hungarian forint
0.7 percent in the next 12 months.
CENTRAL BANK VACANCY
Romania's opposition Liberal Party proposed lawmaker Eugen
Nicolaescu to fill a central bank deputy governor position left
vacant last year, private television station Digi24 said on
Wednesday.
BREXIT
Britain's intention in negotiations over the post-Brexit
status of European Union nationals already living in the United
Kingdom is to give them very similar rights to those they enjoy
now, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS
The Czech crown regained ground on Wednesday, a
day after Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka announced that he
would resign along with his government, while other currencies
in the region were also steady or slightly firmer.
CORRUPTION
Hundreds of Romanians rallied outside government
headquarters in Bucharest late on Wednesday to protest against a
proposal to widen a draft bill on prison pardons to include
corruption offences.
($1 = 4.1729 lei)