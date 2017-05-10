BUCHAREST May 10 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
TRADE
Romania's national statistics board to release March trade
data at 0600 GMT.
MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS
The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts
Romanian annual inflation at 0.5 percent in April, up from 0.2
percent at the end of March.
WAGES
Romania's net average monthly wage rose by 14.2 percent on
the year to 2,342 lei ($563.05) in March and was up 4.7 percent
on the month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on
Tuesday.
FINANCIAL REGULATOR
Romanian lawmakers plan to fire Misu Negritoiu as the head
of the country's financial supervisory authority ASF over the
way he handled tensions on the insurance market in 2016, Social
Democrat senator Claudiu Manda was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
* The vote was postponed until Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European stocks mostly rose on Tuesday as attention
shifted to local factors after pro-European Union centrist
Emmanuel Macron won Sunday's French presidential election.
MATERNITY PAY CAP
Romania's Social Democrat government is considering
reintroducing a cap on pay for maternity leave in a range of
5,000-10,000 lei per month and no more than 85 percent of the
mother's salary, labour minister Olguta Vasilescu said. The
Social Democrats had lifted the cap roughly one year ago.
MARRIAGE
The Romanian parliament's lower house overwhelmignly
approved on Tuesday a draft revision of the Constitution that
would narrow the definition of marriage as a union strictly
between a man and a woman, which would rule out the possibility
of legalising same-sex marriage. The draft revision will now go
to the Senate for approval. If approved, it must then pass a
nationwide referendum.
