By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Sept 4 Reed-thin and tiny, Yuja Wang
looks too small to handle a shiny black Steinway concert grand
piano. Yet when she was done, her powerful, nuanced playing got
her a standing ovation in Bucharest.
The critically acclaimed Wang, 26, often draws attention and
headlines for playing in body-hugging dresses and stilettos, but
what awed the audience at the George Enescu music festival on
Tuesday night was her strength, accuracy and grace.
At Romania's biennial classical music festival, Wang played
Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 to a packed hall with the
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra conducted by Manfred Honeck.
Although she is Chinese and the music was Russian, it is a
repertoire she knows well, and about which she has fond
childhood memories.
"That is the first music I heard, my mom brought me to a
rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake'," Wang told Reuters in an
interview following a rehearsal on the day of the performance.
"There is no other music that speaks more directly to the
heart."
Born in Beijing to a dancer and a percussionist father who
inspired her love of jazz, she started playing at age six on the
piano her parents had received as a wedding gift. She left China
at 14 and completed her studies in the United States.
Since then, she has taken the music world by storm, touring
and performing with prestigious orchestras and conductors
including Daniel Barenboim and Claudio Abbado.
Despite her Asian roots, she said she especially likes
performing in Europe.
"I do like Europe because the music I'm playing is from
here, there is a certain culture and tradition," she said.
"Paris is the first city I went to when I came out of China
when I was seven. There is a huge childhood memory there.
"Vienna is also very beautiful. When you're there you just
see how glorious it was, the empire and everything, kind of like
Romania, but here there is also a juxtaposition with communism."
Formerly communist Romania joined the European Union in
2007. Despite being one of the most impoverished nations in the
bloc, Romania has produced a host of famous classical artists
and has supported the festival named for the famed composer
since its founding in 1958, three years after his death.
Wang said she was introduced to Enescu's music by listening
to recordings by Clara Haskil and Dinu Lipati, two Romanian
classical pianists she hugely admires.
Another Romanian pianist, Radu Lupu, opened this year's
festival, playing to an adoring audience with the Staatskapelle
Berlin orchestra and conductor Daniel Barenboim.
Wang joins a list of top-class musicians, conductors and
orchestras appearing at the festival throughout September,
including conductor Antonio Pappano, pianist Murray Perahia,
violinists Pinchas Zuckerman and Maxim Vengerov, as well as the
Royal Concertgebouw and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
