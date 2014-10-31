LONDON Oct 31 Romanian investment fund Fondul
Proprietatea aims to launch its secondary listing in
London in December and hopes to get approval from shareholders
for another share buyback, the fund's manager Greg Konieczny
said.
Bucharest set up the fund in 2005 to compensate Romanians
whose properties were seized under communism. It holds minority
stakes in a slew of state-owned firms -- some of which are
unlisted -- and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Preparations to list the vehicle on London's Specialist Fund
Market have been underway for some time and Templeton's
Konieczny said in April he hoped for a listing in September or
October. However, the final sign-off from Romania's regulator
ASF is still outstanding.
On Friday, Fondul had a market capitalisation of 11.6
billion lei ($3.29 billion US dollar) on the Bucharest stock
exchange.
"Everything depends on the local ASF when they approve this.
I hope they will be able to do it sometime mid-November,"
Konieczny told Reuters in an interview.
"We think that the most probable time would be at the
beginning of December," he said, adding Fondul would need fresh
permission from shareholders if the launch was delayed to 2015.
Templeton has pushed successive governments in the European
Union's second-poorest state to reform outdated and inefficient
state-owned businesses. Konieczny was optimistic that
state-owned Hidroelectrica, in which Fondul holds 20 percent,
would exit insolvency in 2015 and come to the market.
"(There are) good chances for the IPO to happen before the
end of 2015," he said, adding the power company could raise
between 400 million and 500 million euros.
Konieczny also planned to propose a fifth share buyback
programme for 2 percent of outstanding shares at a meeting in
late November. Fondul is already in the process of launching a
tender to buy back 6 percent of its stock.
The discount between Fondul's net asset value and its stock
price has fallen to around 25 percent, from 55.7 percent in
2011, following a number of share buyback programmes. Fondul's
shareholders would like to see the discount below 15 percent.
Asked what level he was aiming for, Konieczny declined to
comment, but pointed out that the largest discount among the top
15 funds listed in London stood at around 13 percent.
"It doesn't mean that's our target," he said. "(But) we do
say that this current discount is excessive."
Fondul shares traded at 0.9355 lei on Friday, 0.1 percent up
on the day. The stock has gained almost 20 percent since the
start of the year compared to an 8 percent gain for Bucharest's
stock index.
(1 US dollar = 3.5276 Romanian leu)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)