BUCHAREST, Sept 23 Romanian restitution fund
Fondul Proprietatea said on Tuesday it has finalised the
paperwork needed for a secondary listing in London and is now
waiting approval from the European Union state's financial
regulator.
Fondul, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were
seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of
state-owned firms and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
The fund said that once approval is given, it will file the
paperwork to the London Stock Exchange, with admission
"typically effective within one week of filing".
For more details see .
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)