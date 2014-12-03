LONDON Dec 3 Plans by Romanian investment fund
Fondul Proprietatea to launch its secondary listing in
London in early December have been derailed, as Romania's
regulator did not approve the plan, the fund's manager told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Bucharest set up the fund in 2005 to compensate Romanians
whose properties were seized under communism. It holds minority
stakes in a number of state-owned firms -- some of which are
unlisted -- and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Preparations to list the vehicle on London's Specialist Fund
Market have been underway for some time and the fund's manager
Greg Konieczny had originally said in April he hoped for a
listing in September or October. Fondul will need fresh
permission from shareholders if the launch is delayed to 2015.
"Unfortunately, the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority
(FSA) has failed to approve a new regulation that would have
enabled Fondul Proprietatea, a 3.2 billion closed-end fund, to
proceed with its secondary listing on the London Stock
Exchange," Templeton said in an email.
"Franklin Templeton Investments, the fund manager of Fondul
Proprietatea, has formally requested clarifications from the FSA
as to the reasoning for not having approved this regulation.
"The fund manager remains committed to respecting the
shareholders' desire to have the fund listed in London, and will
present its updated recommendations on this in due course."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; writing by Matthias Williams)