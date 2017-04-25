BUCHAREST, April 25 Romania's investment fund
Fondul Proprietatea said on Tuesday that interim board
appointments at state energy producer Hidroelectrica could
trigger a postponement of this year's initial public share
offering plans.
"With Hidroelectrica, we hoped that at the meeting that took
place last week there'd be an appointment of board members for
four years. Instead, we got ... interim appointments. This ...
postpones IPO plans for this year," manager Grzegorz Konieczny
said.
"We'd need a miracle to really think about an IPO this
year," he said adding that another large-sized IPO would help
get Romania's stock exchange short-listed for an upgrade to
emerging status from frontier.
Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea was created by the state
to compensate those who lost property under the former communist
regime.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Radu Marinas)