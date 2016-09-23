BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST, Sept 23 Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Friday it aimed to sell a part of its 19 percent stake in oil and gas group OMV Petrom in the fourth quarter, to enhance its trading liquidity.
The $2.2 billion fund, managed by global investment manager Franklin Templeton, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned and private firms, including a 19 percent stake in Petrom, which is majority-controlled by Austrian OMV.
Its Petrom shares account for a fifth of its net asset value. The Fund will sell a part of its stake through a public offering of both Bucharest Stock Exchange shares and London-listed global depository receipts (GDRs).
Fondul "aims to enhance the trading liquidity of the company's shares while remaining committed as a long term core shareholder to its successful development," it said in a statement. Goldman Sachs International was the offering's global coordinator and joint bookrunner alongside BCR, Erste Group and WOOD & Company.
Petrom shares were down 3.9 percent on the day at 1100 GMT, trading at 0.2490 lei ($0.0629) per share. ($1 = 3.9614 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: