BUCHAREST, Sept 23 Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Friday it aimed to sell a part of its 19 percent stake in oil and gas group OMV Petrom in the fourth quarter, to enhance its trading liquidity.

The $2.2 billion fund, managed by global investment manager Franklin Templeton, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned and private firms, including a 19 percent stake in Petrom, which is majority-controlled by Austrian OMV.

Its Petrom shares account for a fifth of its net asset value. The Fund will sell a part of its stake through a public offering of both Bucharest Stock Exchange shares and London-listed global depository receipts (GDRs).

Fondul "aims to enhance the trading liquidity of the company's shares while remaining committed as a long term core shareholder to its successful development," it said in a statement. Goldman Sachs International was the offering's global coordinator and joint bookrunner alongside BCR, Erste Group and WOOD & Company.

Petrom shares were down 3.9 percent on the day at 1100 GMT, trading at 0.2490 lei ($0.0629) per share. ($1 = 3.9614 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)