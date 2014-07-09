BUCHAREST, July 9 Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Wednesday it raised 212.7 million lei ($66.12 million) for its 13.5 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Fondul, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms and has recently sold small stakes, including in gas producer Romgaz and gas pipeline operator Transgaz.

"The final number of the offered shares is of 9,895,212 ordinary shares of the company and the price per share is 21.50 lei," Fondul said in a statement.

For more details, please see ($1 = 3.2169 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)