BUCHAREST, Sept 25 Romanian investment fund
Fondul Proprietatea has offered to buy back roughly 4.4
percent of its shares at an estimated cost of 441.6 million lei
($133.2 million), it said on Wednesday, boosting its share
price.
Fondul, a $4.9 billion investment fund set up by the
government to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized
under communism, is managed by Franklin Templeton and holds
minority stakes in some state-owned companies.
Its shares traded at 0.738 lei ($0.22) by 0945 GMT on the
Bucharest Stock Exchange, up 2.1 percent on the day.
The fund said in a statement it has requested approval from
the country's Financial Supervisory Authority for the tender,
which will be brokered by Banca Comerciala Romana and Wood & Co.
Earlier this year Fondul launched a buy-back programme, with
daily purchases of shares from the bourse, in an attempt to
lower its share capital and narrow the discount between its net
asset value and its stock price. The discount stood at roughly
38 percent at the end of August.
($1 = 3.3153 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Heavens)