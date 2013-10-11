BUCHAREST Oct 11 Shares in Romanian investment
fund Fondul Proprietatea briefly hit an all-time high on
Friday after a public tender offer aimed at speeding up its
share buy-back programme got approval from the Financial
Supervisory Authority on Thursday.
It plans to repurchase 600 million shares representing
4.3546 percent of its share capital at a price of 1 leu per
share.
Set up by the government to compensate Romanians whose
assets were seized under communism, Fondul is managed by
Franklin Templeton and holds minority stakes in some state-owned
companies.
Its share price was up 0.85 percent at 0.7835 lei by 0950
GMT on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, falling back after scaling
to a record high of 0.8095 lei earlier in the session.
The tender offer is being brokered by Banca Comerciala
Romana and Wood & Co. and the subscription is due to run from
Oct. 15 to Nov. 4, the bourse said in a statement.
The fund launched its buy-back programme earlier this year,
with daily purchases of shares from the bourse, in an attempt to
lower its share capital and narrow the discount between its net
asset value and its stock price.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)