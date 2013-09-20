* UK is Ford Romania's main customer
* Produces around 370 cars daily
* 2,500 workers to receive 80 pct pay during stoppage
BUCHAREST, Sept 20 The Romanian unit of U.S.
carmaker Ford Motor Co will halt production for 13 days in
October, following a planned one week stoppage this month, due
mainly to weak demand on the European market, it said on Friday.
Ford, which took over struggling carmaker Automobile Craiova
in 2008, began production of its B-Max model at the plant last
year. It now roughly produces 370 cars a day and 1,000 engines.
Its main exports markets are Germany, Italy, Spain and
France, with Britain being its main customer.
"We're confident these are temporary measures and that the
situation will improve as European vehicle sales will start to
slowly recover," said Ford Romania spokeswoman Ana Maria Timis.
"Depending on the market's evolution, we will also adjust
our (production) volumes in November/December."
More than half of Ford Romania's employees, or about 2,500
people, will be impacted by the production halt, but will
receive 80 percent of their wages during the stoppage.
Ford, which in July lifted its 2013 guidance to an unchanged
pretax loss in Europe of about $1.8 billion from $2 billion,
recently closed two ancillary plants in the UK and plans to shut
its Genk assembly line in Belgium at the end of 2014.
žž