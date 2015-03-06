BUCHAREST, March 6 Ford Motor Co said on
Friday it would lay off about 500 people at its Romanian
division this year, less than initially envisioned.
In November, Ford Romania said it planned to cut some 20
percent of its staff, about 680 people, as it adjusts to a weak
European market.
"Today we are able to confirm that we have reached an
understanding with unions to implement a reduced work schedule
at the Craiova plant, which will allow the company to avoid
laying off approximately 170 people," the firm said in a
statement.
Around 490 employees had joined a voluntary redundancy plan,
the statement said.
Ford took over struggling Romanian carmaker Automobile
Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there
three years ago. However, low demand has led to regular
production stoppages each month for more than a year.
