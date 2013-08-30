BUCHAREST Aug 30 The Romanian unit of Ford
Motor Co will stop production for one week next month to
adjust to weak European market demand, it said on Friday.
Ford, which took over Romanian struggling carmaker
Automobile Craiova in 2008, started production of its B-Max
model at the Craiova plant last year. It now makes 370 cars per
day and roughly 1,000 engines.
"In September we will have seven days during which we will
not produce the B-Max," said Ford Romania spokeswoman Ana Maria
Timis. "That is all we can say for now. It's a very common
situation for the auto industry."
Timis added 2,500 employees, or about half of Ford Romania's
workforce, will be affected by the production halt. They will
receive 80 percent of their wages for the week.
Ford, which in July hiked 2013 guidance to an unchanged
pre-tax loss in Europe of about $1.8 billion from $2 billion,
recently closed two ancillary plants in the UK and plans to shut
its Genk assembly line in Belgium at the end of 2014.