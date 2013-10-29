BUCHAREST Oct 29 Ford Motor Co. will halt
car production at its Romanian factory for 13 days in November,
its third straight month of stoppages at the plant in response
to weak European demand, the U.S. carmaker said on Tuesday.
Ford, which took over struggling carmaker Automobile Craiova
in 2008, began production of its B-Max model there last year. It
now produces roughly 370 cars a day as well as 1,000 engines for
several models.
"We will stop car production for 13 days and engine
production for eight days in November," said Ford Romania
spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis.
"The eight-day stoppage in engine production is caused by
low demand for vehicles and overlaps with the period of
suspension of car production."
In September and October, Ford had stopped only car output.
Ford Romania employs about 4,000 people, almost all of whom
will be affected by the production halt. They will receive 80
percent of their wages during the stoppage.
Ford boosted its full-year global profit forecast last week
as the European picture brightened and stronger overseas demand
led to better than expected third-quarter results.