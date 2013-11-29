BUCHAREST Nov 29 Ford Motor Co. will halt production at its Romanian car factory for an extra seven days ahead of the Christmas break in December because of continued low demand in the European market, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

Ford took over struggling local carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there last year.

It now produces roughly 370 cars a day as well as 1,000 engines for several models but since September it has paused production for several days each month.

"In response to the plight of the European market, Ford Romania continues to adjust production volumes at its plant in Craiova in December," Ford Romania's spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis said.

"Vehicles and engines production will be stopped for seven days, between December 12 to 20. Beginning with Dec. 23, our factory will be closed for winter holidays."

Production at its engine and car units will restart on Jan. 6 and 8, respectively, it said.

Ford Romania employs about 4,000 people, almost all of whom will be affected by the production halt and will receive 80 percent of their pay during the stoppage.

Earlier this month the U.S. carmaker's regional chief said Ford's European turnaround was gaining traction as the auto market stabilises.