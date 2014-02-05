BUCHAREST Feb 5 Ford Motor Co. will halt production at its Romanian car factory for four days in February because of low demand, officials of the U.S. carmaker were quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Ford took over struggling local carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there four years later.

The company made over 68,000 cars and 250,000 engines in Romania last year, but since September it has paused production for several days each month.

In February, employees at its car division will not work Fridays, but its engine production unit will not be affected, daily Ziarul Financiar said, quoting an official at the plant.

Ford Romania employs about 4,000 people.