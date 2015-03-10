Romanian Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu (L) and Secretary of State for Heritage of the Ministry for Culture of Romania Vasile Timis attend a news conference for the presentation of the exhibition ''Ancient Golden... REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

BUCHAREST Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has apologised to his visiting German counterpart for handing him a booklet during a televised news conference that mixed up a map of Germany with one of France on the cover.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid a one-day visit to Romania on Monday to hold talks on bilateral relations, NATO, east Ukraine and to mark 135 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Due to a regrettable technical error, exclusively on the cover of the booklet, the border of the maps of Romania and France - with the latter being covered by the German flag - was printed," the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

"The Romanian foreign minister has directly conveyed profound regret for this situation to his German counterpart."

It is the second time in just over a month that Romania's foreign ministry has had to apologise for a mistake.

In February the Romanian embassy in Paris sent out invitations for a reception and accidentally attached a spreadsheet with unflattering descriptions of guests such as "undesirable" or "ghastly".

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Matthias Williams/Hugh Lawson)