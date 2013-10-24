BUCHAREST Oct 24 Polish Getin Holding is seeking to acquire a majority stake in small private Romanian bank Romanian International Bank (RIB), business newspaper Ziarul Financiar quoting banking sources, reported on Thursday.

Getin Noble Bank is Poland's sixth biggest lender in terms of assets and RIB, set up in 1998, has a network of 35 branches across European Union member Romania.

Contacted by Reuters, Romania central bank governnor's adviser Adrian Vasilescu said: "The national bank does not make any comments on the issue until after an approval by it is finalised." (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Ioana Patran)