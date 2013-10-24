BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
BUCHAREST Oct 24 Polish Getin Holding is seeking to acquire a majority stake in small private Romanian bank Romanian International Bank (RIB), business newspaper Ziarul Financiar quoting banking sources, reported on Thursday.
Getin Noble Bank is Poland's sixth biggest lender in terms of assets and RIB, set up in 1998, has a network of 35 branches across European Union member Romania.
Contacted by Reuters, Romania central bank governnor's adviser Adrian Vasilescu said: "The national bank does not make any comments on the issue until after an approval by it is finalised." (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Ioana Patran)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )