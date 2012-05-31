* Europe's biggest gold mine struggles for green light
* Would bring employment, investment to poor region
* Critics cite opaque process, environment damage
By Luiza Ilie
ROSIA MONTANA, Romania, May 31 Nature has carved
a humbling landscape of deep river valleys and reddish peaks in
a corner of the Carpathian mountains in western Romania.
Rosia Montana town, made up of 16 villages that dot the
slopes along the river Rosia, has hundred-year-old churches and
houses, cemeteries and ancient Roman mine galleries.
It also has gold. But for those who live here, that is more
of a bane than anything else.
Canada's Gabriel Resources wants to build Europe's
largest open cast gold mine in Rosia Montana, a 15-year quest
that has put the area at the centre of a national debate between
heritage and development.
The mine could bring billions of euros in taxes and
potentially thousands of jobs to an economically depressed
region. But it will also require blasting four mountain tops,
relocating the community and flooding one village to create a
300-hectare pond for chemical waste held back by a
180-metre-high dam.
The mine has the support of most of the 2,800 locals, the
mayor and county administration and President Traian Basescu,
eyeing the bounty the investment will bring.
Those who oppose the project - a handful of residents,
several church, environmental and human rights groups, the Soros
Foundation and neighbour Hungary, which fears the consequences
of any environmental damage - want to turn the area into a
UNESCO heritage site focused on tourism and farming.
Critics are concerned that concession rights were awarded
without transparency and without exploring other options.
Romania's new leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta, a
political opponent of Basescu, has openly criticised both the
plan and the president's support, and the topic will be a focus
of debate in the run-up to a November parliamentary election.
The issue also cuts to the heart of Romania's economic
problems, as the European Union's second-poorest nation
struggles to take advantage of its resources and strategic
location between western Europe and the Middle East.
"Basically it's a choice between two world views set around
the question of how we see Rosia Montana and Romania's future in
five, 50 or 500 years," said Magor Csibi, country manager at the
Romanian arm of environmental group WWF.
"It's a war of nerves," said Csibi. "Whoever lasts longest
wins."
TWO SIDES TO THE STORY
When hundreds rally against the mine in the capital
Bucharest, hundreds rally in Rosia Montana in support. When
Greenpeace activists stormed the ministry chaining themselves to
radiators in January, mine supporters gathered outside demanding
jobs days later. Countless court cases challenging the permits
are pending, as are many appeals by the company.
Stuck in the middle, with no other source of employment, the
community is slowly dying out. The villages lack central heating
or running water and infrastructure is decaying, while previous
mines have polluted the water.
Most locals hope Gabriel Resources' Romanian unit, Rosia
Montana Gold Corporation (RMGC), will restore jobs and the
economy.
In fact, mining is the reason there is a community here at
all.
The town is in the Golden Quadrilateral, an area of about
900 sq km (350 sq miles) which holds one of Europe's largest
gold reserves and is also rich in copper and silver.
The town was founded on mining before Roman times and
enriched waves of foreigners who moved to the area under
Austro-Hungarian rule.
Nelu Oprisa grew up here and spent 17 years at the state
gold mine, working his way up to chief engineer by the time it
closed and he retired. He sold his property to RMGC in 2003 and
moved to a nearby town, although he still comes back often to
look after to a private tourist organisation.
"There used to be a time when Rosia was not necessarily
thriving, but people had a routine, they worked hard at the mine
... drank a little brandy and went home," said the 52-year-old,
smoking and sipping coffee on the main square.
"People had jobs. And we were a lot closer to each other."
But after the 1989 collapse of communism, Romania was left
with an inefficient, heavily subsidised mining sector that
employed hundreds of thousands and scarred the environment. It
closed hundreds of mines and sacked workers. The government
estimates it still needs 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for
ecological repairs.
Many people left Rosia Montana. Others, like Oprisa, sold
their properties to RMGC and moved to modern houses the firm
built in the town of Alba Iulia, 80 km (50 miles) away.
"The Romanian state cannot sit on the largest gold reserve
in Europe without investing," Oprisa said.
Eugen David, a former copper miner who moved to Rosia
Montana roughly 17 years ago when he met his wife, feels
differently. He owns land on top of one of RMGC's planned
quarries and where it aims to build a processing plant and says
he will give it up only by force.
As the head of anti-mine organisation Alburnus Maior, David
no longer greets the mayor or Oprisa. His alternative to the
mine is farming and using Rosia Montana's notoriety to attract
tourists.
"I have a fundamental right to live here," the charismatic
47-year-old said in his backyard, where he and his family run a
cattle farm. "I never understood why mining is hailed as the
sole development solution for this place. I mean, we haven't
developed much in 2,000 years of mining."
Several thousand people visit Rosia Montana each year, most
just passing through. Even with massive investment, there is
little guarantee the locals will be able to earn enough from
tourism.
At the moment, it is difficult to get to and has little
tourism infrastructure in spite of its natural beauty and mining
heritage.
"If it goes forward it will destroy this community. There
will be no more mountains. The company will relocate 1,000
families. How is that good for the community?" David said.
"Not everybody will earn a living from the mine, just as not
everybody will earn a living from tourism and farming. But these
would be cleaner, more sustainable jobs."
EUROPE'S BIGGEST GOLD MINE
RMGC, in which the Romanian state holds a 19-percent stake,
started exploration work in Rosia Montana in 1997 and secured
concession rights two years later. Opponents are angry that
parts of the agreement are confidential under the country's
natural resources legislation, while the project has discouraged
any other potential investment.
RMGC estimated the mine is worth $7.5 billion overall and
that the state would get more than half of that in royalties,
taxes, dividends and indirect services, based on a 2007 study
that used an average price of $900 per gold ounce. The economy
ministry approved the study without conducting an independent
survey.
Gabriel's CEO says the mine could be worth roughly $30
billion at current prices of roughly $1,600 per ounce, and the
mine would make Romania the EU's largest gold producer,
overtaking Finland, Sweden and Spain.
RMGC plans to dig four quarries on mountain tops, where open
pits are necessary to extract the gold and silver particles
embedded in the rock, and four of the 16 villages will be
largely destroyed.
Cyanide will be used to separate the metals, and the waste
treated, then stored in a mud pond where the concentration will
be reduced to 5-7 milligrams, below the EU's legal limit.
The pond, one of the most contested issues in the project,
would wipe out Corna village. This patch of chemical waste will
be contained by a dam the company says can withstand massive
earthquakes and rainfall.
Memories of the potential for broken dam disasters are fresh
after Hungary's 2010 red sludge spill. Romania has a poor track
record of its own after a dam broke in 2000 at a gold processing
plant and cyanide poured into the river Tisza, affecting much of
eastern Europe, including Hungary.
RMGC says it will use the safest, most up-to-date technology
and plans to fix environmental damage, plant trees, completely
restore the old centre and create a vast gold mining museum.
"We have addressed all the concerns related to the project
and we would like the approval process to go on," said RMGC
director Dragos Tanase. "Miners are not looking for favours, but
it is also not fair to block important investment for years."
POLITICAL GAME
The project has become a political hot potato after 15 years
mired in Romania's bureaucratic process. An environmental permit
has still not been issued and a final decision looks distant.
It has a powerful backer in Basescu, who for more than a
year has used almost every public appearance to urge politicians
to support mining to create jobs and boost the economy.
His comments have often sparked small protests across the
country and have drawn criticism from the new prime minister,
Ponta, who before he came to power pledged to block the plan.
"Projects of this magnitude cannot be made simply because a
politician really wants it, regardless of his name. I obviously
mean President Basescu," Ponta said.
He and Environment Minister Rovana Plumb, who has said
Romania should reject cyanide mining on principle, have softened
their rhetoric since coming to power in early May.
But the November election could cause more delays. Even if
RMGC gets the environment permit, the opposition will challenge
the decision in courts.
Meanwhile, Rosia Montana remains in limbo. According to
Mayor Eugen Furdui, RMGC already employs some 500 people and has
helped halve the unemployment rate - but it is still at 40
percent.
"Politicians seem forever shy about making a decision either
way, and that is perhaps what hurts Rosia Montana the most,"
said Oprisa.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)